Jr. Cats Rout Strong, 54-0

RISON – In a game that was over about as quickly as it started, the Rison Junior Wildcats improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the 8-2A Conference by clobbering the outmanned Strong Junior Bulldogs, 54-0, at George Walker Field of Champions Thursday evening of last week. The Junior ‘Cats will put their undefeated record on the line Thursday night, hosting Hermitage in a conference tussle starting at 7 o’clock.

Just moments into last Thursday’s contest, Rison’s Jamarian Frye covered a Strong fumble at the Bulldogs’ 9, and on the Wildcats’ first offensive play, Branden Barnett scooted into the end zone to start the touchdown parade. Frye tacked on a 2-point conversion run and it was 8-0 with just 2:22 gone in the game.

Twenty-seven seconds later the Wildcats’ Reggie Roshell picked up a Strong fumble and rambled 28 yards for a TD. Barnett’s 2-point conversion plunge extended Rison’s lead to 16-0.

Rison defensive lineman Josh Bowen pounced on a Strong fumble at the Bulldogs’ 31 and on the next play Frye raced around the left side for a touchdown with 3:54 left in the opening period. Barnett added a 2-point conversion and it was 24-0.

With 40 seconds gone in the second quarter, Shaquan Reeves sped 34 yards for a touchdown and Luke Roberts ran across a 2-point conversion, as the Wildcats’ advantage swelled to 32-0.

The Reeves-Roberts combination clicked again for Rison’s next points, as a 39-yard stutter-step for a TD by Reeves and conversion by Roberts padded Rison’s cushion to 40-0 at halftime.

On the first play of the second half, Roberts raced 51 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Keshawn Lea ran over a 2-point conversion that made it 48-0.

To read the full article, see the October 4, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.