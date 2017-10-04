Rison City Council Hears Proposal on Trash Pick-Up

RISON – The Rison City Council was presented with a proposal concerning the city’s solid waste service and Mayor Vernon Dollar said the city will be able to replace more water meters than originally expected during the city council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Justice of the Peace Bruce Brown, a member of the Cleveland County Quorum Court, presented the city council with a copy of a solid waste proposal for Rison the county received Monday night from its solid waste contractor, Get Rid of It, Inc.

The proposal basically says that Get Rid of It will provide solid waste pick-up service to the City of Rison for $1 per can cheaper than the city’s current contract with Waste Management.

The city’s five-year contract with Waste Management expires at the end of this year, but the city does have an option for a five-year extension. The proposal presented by Get Rid of It would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Before county voters approved a 2-cent sales tax in 2014 to pay for solid waste inside the county, the City of Rison and Cleveland County had separate contracts for trash service. When the tax was voted in, Rison was in the middle of a five-year agreement with Waste Management while Cleveland County was in a 10-year agreement with Get Rid of It.

After the tax was approved, the Rison City Council voted to turn over its portion of the solid waste tax to the county, and the county would then be responsible for paying for the city’s solid waste fees. With the five-year Waste Management contract wrapping up at the end of this year, the county will have to make a decision as to which service to use in Rison.

