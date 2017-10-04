Rison in the Fall Set for Next Satuday, Oct. 14

RISON – A pageant, a youth carnival, entertainment and a Pioneer Village open house are on tap for this year’s Rison in the Fall Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Pioneer Village in Rison.

Roy Phillips, organizer of the event, said the annual Rison in the Fall Horseshoe Tournament will kick off the day with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. He said the rest of the activities will start cranking up at about 9 a.m.

The Call in Cleveland County, an organization that encourages Christians to adopt and/or serve as foster parents, will be providing some attractions and children’s games.

Phillips said there will also be live entertainment throughout the day as well.

Pageants

The Rison in the Fall Pageants will begin at 10 a.m. with divisions ranging from infant to 20 years old competing. The attire for all pageants will be casual wear only.

Shannon Watt, pageant director, said the divisions are 0-11 months, 12-23 months, 2 years old, 3 years old, 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, 10-12 years old, 13-15 years old and 16-20 years old.

