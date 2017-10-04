Trojans Cash In On Bear Turnovers

WOODLAWN – Five first-half turnovers offset what was one of the Woodlawn Bears’ best overall efforts of the season Friday night as the Parkers Chapel Trojans cashed in for what ended up being a 44-13 victory at the Carl Jones Sports Complex.

Going into last week’s 8-2A conference game, Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree was curious to see how his young Bears would match up with one of the better defensive teams they have faced up to this point in the season.

For the most part, the Bears held their own, rushing for 177 yards on 31 yards to average 5.7 yards per carry. Take away a couple of sacks and a bad snap on a punt and the average would have been higher than that.

But the turnovers and some untimely penalties ruined proved to be the Bears’ doom.

Woodlawn had two interception – including one returned for a touchdown – and lost three fumbles all in the first half. One of those fumbles came inside the Bears’ own 15 yard lines with just 11 seconds left in the half. The Trojans converted that one into a quick six points.

“I think we found some weaknesses, and we stayed with it. We fumbled the ball twice on positive yardage carries… and we miss two throws that should have been there – they’re wide open,” Barbaree said after the game. “Everything we game planned for seemed like it was there, but we couldn’t make it work.”

To read the full article, see the October 4, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.