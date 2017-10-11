Bears Host Hampton For Homecoming

WOODLAWN – The opponent doesn’t get any easier this week for the Woodlawn Bears as they host the Hampton Bulldogs for homecoming this Friday night, Oct. 13, at the Carl Jones Sports Complex.

The pre-game homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

Hampton, which advanced to the Class 2A state finals last year, enters the 8-2A conference game with a 4-2 mark overall and a 2-1 record in league play.

The Dogs’ only two losses came in the season-opener to Prescott, the top-rated team in Class 3A, 30-6, and to Harmony Grove, the no. 3-ranked team in Class 2A, 53-14. Hampton knocked off Strong on the road, 33-16, last Friday night.

With the graduation of All-State quarterback Monta Thomas, Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree said the Bulldogs are no longer looking to test the edges with their running game out of the double wing. “They’re going to run mid-line,” he said. “They are going to run it right at you.”

Hampton returns seven starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 13-1 team. Many of those starters are juniors who were part of a 2015 junior high team at Hampton that gave up just one touchdown the entire year.

Despite playing in a physical game at Harmony Grove last week, Barbaree said Woodlawn will everyone available Friday night. He said a priority for the Bears will be wrapping up the ball carrier.

