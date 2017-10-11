‘Cats to be Tested By Improved Trojans in 8-2A League Battle

By Stan Sadler

RISON – That it seems like it’s been quite a while since Rison last received game action is a concern to head coach Clay Totty. And coming off an open date, the Wildcats’ next opponent, Parkers Chapel, is also a concern to Totty and his staff as they prepare their squad for the stretch run in the 8-2A Conference race. The ‘Cats will host the Trojans for homecoming Friday night at George Walker Field of Champions, with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

Rison is 3-0 in the league and 6-0 overall after receiving a forfeit from Hermitage last Friday, while Parkers Chapel is 1-2 in the conference and 4-2 on the season following a narrow 8-6 loss at home to Bearden a week ago.

“They had their chances and certainly could have won that game,” Totty said Tuesday, commenting about the Trojans’ 2-point setback at the hands of the Bears. “They (Parkers Chapel) are much improved over last year and you can see that they have gotten better as the season has gone along. They play hard, with emotion and intensity, and they are hungry. We are going to have to be much more ready to play than we were at Strong.”

The Wildcats haven’t seen regular season action since September 29, when they struggled to a 31-8 victory at Strong, taking a slim 16-8 lead into the fourth quarter before gradually pulling away for the 23-point decision.

“We haven’t had very good practices, and we didn’t practice well the week of the Strong game,” Totty said. “And you know how we showed up down there (Strong). We weren’t ready to play and it showed, so we’re just going to have to see what happens, especially since we haven’t played in a game for a while.”

The Trojans started off the season with non-conference victories over Magnet Cove, Spring Hill and Lafayette County, all games in which Parkers Chapel scored 40 points or more in each outing. In their 8-2A Conference opener, Parkers Chapel fell to Hampton, 35-12, before rebounding to hammer Woodlawn, 44-13, followed by last week’s near upset of Bearden.

