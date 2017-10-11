Classified Ads – October 11, 2017

Sales This Week
- One day Estate Sale, Saturday, October 14 starting 8 AM at 3530 Hwy 189 South Kingsland, AR. Lots of items including household items, mattress/box springs, sewing machine. (*44)
- RUMMAGE SALE. 406 Main St. in Rison, 7:30-4 Friday, Oct. 13; 7:30-1 Saturday, Oct. 14; clothes, tools, luggage, dishes, bedding, sleeping bag, lots of misc., cast iron pot, Coleman lanterns, camo clothes (*44)
Employment
- Drivers, Class-A: NEW PAY! All Miles Paid, .85++ per loaded mile! 100% PAID Health, Dental, Vision and More for EVERY Employee! 21yoa, 1yr CDL-A, w/Tank End, (Tank Exp. NOT Req) Martin Transport, Smackover: 855-794-8716 (*44-4p)
Notices
- NO TRESSPASSING on lands belonging to Dorothy Jean Hollings. Lands have been marked posted. (*44-8)
Animals
- FREE PUPPIES. 3 Full-Blooded Pit Bull Puppies. 7 months old. Call 870-820-7300. (*42)
- PUPPIES FOR SALE. Mountain Cur. 6 weeks old. Non-registered. $50 each. Call 870-325-6478. (*39)
Looking For History Book
- Want to buy a copy of Cleveland County, Arkansas Cemetery Records, Volume Three published in 1996 either hard or soft cover. Call or text: 870-550-8028 or email: rlab4060@gmail.com (*35)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- FREE 45 ACRES OF GRASS/HAY, free for cutting. (870) 325-6668. (*41)
- FOR SALE – JOHN DEERE TRACTOR Model 620, wide front, PS factory 3 pt., factory LP, good 1957 year model. Rison. 870-325-6884. (*19)
Real Estate
- House for sale on 4 lots. “AS IS” on south east corner of 5th & Oak. $20,000 Call 870-325-7497. (*44)
- FOR RENT – 3BR/2BA double wide mobile home in Rye. Woodlawn School Distirct. No pets allowed. $550/month. $550/deposit. Call 870-820-5860. (*43)
- LAND FOR SALE – 100 acres off Pumpkin Hill Road near Rison. $85,000. Call 870-820-2235. (*43-4)
- For Sale By Owner: Rison 4BR 2.5BA 2 Car Carport, 2 Car Garage, 2185 SF, Fenced Yard, Convenient location to school. For information, call 870-325-6168 (*42)
- 2009 3 bdrm 2 bath Clayton mobile home on 10.8 acres $50,000 OBO Need to sell ASAP 870-461-1822 (*38)
- 12-1/4 acres all under fence, all pastures, some trees. Perfect horse harm, large barn, big pond with fish, boat house (2 BR 2 BA with office or small bedroom). Main yard – lots of trees. Large front porch. $120,000. Needs some TLC. Call 870-325-6768. (*27)
- HOME SITE – 1540 Hwy. 212, 1.9 acres with workshop and restroom, sewer, water, electrical hook-ups: $47,500, financing available; (870) 541-0879. (*26)
- LAND FOR SALE – 36 acres at Rowell, $3,000 per ac.; water/electric; (501) 771-2172. (*22)
- For Sale: 3BR 2BA 1598 SF $42,000 Across From Rison school, AS-IS with New heating and air unit,Remodeled Bath and Freshly Painted Exterior. NO OWNER FINANCE % NO RENT TO OWN. Contact: 870-556-0753 (*18)
- FOR SALE – 5 to 15 Acres. 2 miles North of Rison. $1,000 per acre OBO. Some financing. 870-723-2049. (*14)
- For Sale By Owner: 39 acres, 2 ponds, Large Shop. Located at 990 Ryburn Rd, Woodlawn Community. Call 501-475-6397 for more information. (*43)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 2005 Fleetwood terry camper – 35 ft.,slide-out, stand-up shower, queen-size bed, lots of closet/cabinet space, excellent condition. (870) 489-5645.
- 2008 Cherolet Uplander mini-van, 122500 miles, runs and drives good, cold air, some body damage but good mechanical condition. $2800, 870-325-6150 (*43)
- For Sale – 1996 Suzuki 300 King Quad 4 wheel drive ATV in good condition, adult ridden, 1,700 miles. Price $1,800. Call 870-692-4138. (*41)
- FOR SALE – 1989 1-TON CHEVROLET. Chrome wheels, good shape. $2,500 or $3,000 with new paint job. Call 870-325-3310. Ask for Ronny. (*40)
- 1999 Dodge dakota – 4×4, runs good, new battery, needs radiator and headlight assembly, body in good shape. (870) 461-0985 or (870) 461-1822. (*39)
- PRICE REDUCED! 2006 Honda accord 4 door sedan, 183k miles, good condition, $3900; Contact Bryan (870) 814-7510. (*39)
- 2005 YAMAHA 1100 V-STAR MOTORCYCLE. 2 new Dunlap tires, black and chrome, windshield, roll bar, saddlebags, lots of extras. Garage kept, adult ridden. 1,800 miles. $4,800. Call 870-510-3130 or 870-510-0510. (*28)
- 2002 HONDA VTX 1800 MoTORCYCLE – loaded, dual exhaust, saddlebags and more, $3,500; (870) 550-3192 (*16)
Misc. Items
- FOR SALE: oak computer desk, $100; Kenmore side-by-side refrigerator, $150; call 870-325-7556. (*44)
- FOR SALE – AUTOMATIC PISTOL, like new. $150. Call 870-325-6007. (*38)
- FOR SALE – 55 GALLON FISH TANK with all accessories. Works good. Asking $200. Call 325-6551. If no answer, leave message. (*35)
- 860 CLEAN USED BRICK. Very desirable and ready to use. $85 for all. Call 870-692-7323. (*33)
- FOR SALE – Bowflex Tread Climber TC5000 with mat. Very good condition. Has new console panel still in box, also all books. $500 firm. Call 870-325-6551. (*7)
- 5000 WATT GENERATOR in great shape. $375. 3260 WATT GENERATOR. $190. Located at 5107 Hwy 79 South. Call 870-692-8215. (*7)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- RETIRED CARPENTER/PAINTER DOING SMALL JOBS IN/AROUND RISON Need something done? Call Lamar Burke (870) 367-3810. (*44-6p)
- Now cleaning houses. No job to BIG or to small. Available to start now. References supplied upon request. Contact Brandi 1-870-550-2700. Message Phone 1-870-643-0591. (*40)
- ATTENTION: WILL PICK UP refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners, copper wire and all metal/tin, cars, 4-wheelers… All for FREE. Call Allen Wilson in Rison. 870-692-7730. (*31)
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBROIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446 or 870-370-1898. (*36)
- Purple painting service for posting of hunting lease property boundaries. References available. 501-658-5212 (*43)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)