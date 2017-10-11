Flu Shots To Be Offered at Rison in the Fall Festival

RISON – The Cleveland County Health Unit has announced it will be giving free flu shots during the 28th Annual Rison in the Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Pioneer Village in Rison.

Gwen Paul, administrator for the health unit, said staff from the health unit will be administering flu vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Rison in the Fall at the Pioneer Village in Rison.

Paul said those wanting to get a vaccination should bring their insurance cards with them. She said those who do not have insurance, or their insurance does not cover flu shots, can still get the vaccination at no charge.

The flu shot clinic will be among a variety of activities lined up for Saturday, organizer Roy Phillips has announced.

Festivities begin with a horseshoe tournament at 8 a.m. followed by the Rison in the Fall Pageants, children’s activities and entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.

Here’s rundown on this year’s schedule:

Horseshoe Tournament

The Joe Cook Memorial Horseshoe Tournament will kick off the day with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Pioneer Village. Entry fee is $20 per team for the double elimination tournament. Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams.

