Harmony Grove Overpowers Bears

RISON – It took only until the Woodlawn Bears’ second snap of the game before things began to roll downhill as the Harmony Grove Hornets pounced early and often in a 64-21 victory last Friday in 8-2A conference action at Harmony Grove.

The Bears fell to 1-2 in conference play and 1-5 overall while the Hornets remained perfect in league action at 3-0 and evened up their overall mark at 3-3.

Harmony Grove’s 3-3 mark on the season can be deceiving considering the Hornets opened the year playing three teams ranked among the Top 12 in Class 3A by Hooten’s Arkansas Football, including top-ranked and currently unbeaten Prescott.

After Harmony Grove had grabbed an early 7-0 lead, they stripped the ball away on the Bears’ second offensive play of the game and quickly cashed in to make it 14-0 with less than 1:30 gone.

It never got any better for the Bears after that as the Hornets raced their way to a 46-0 halftime lead.

“It was a nightmare from the beginning,” Woodlawn Coach Neil Barbaree said about the game.

“We couldn’t run the ball. We couldn’t throw the ball. We were just overmatched,” he said.

With the mercy clock running in the second half and Harmony Grove dipping into its reserves, the Bears did manage to score three touchdowns.

The first came in the third quarter when Brandon Willis hit Nick Willis for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Nick Ward added a couple of long kickoff returns for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Barbaree said Ward returned one kick about 85 yards for a score, and when the Bears tried an onside on the ensuing kickoff, the kick came off at a bad angle and the Hornets returned it for a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Ward returned it about 80 yards for another score to make it three consecutive kickoff returned for touchdowns.

To read the full article, see the October 11, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.