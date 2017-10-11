Joe Harris

Joe William Harris, 56, of Guntersville, Alabama, formerly of Rison, died Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Marshall Medical Center North in Guntersville.

Mr. Harris was born February 24, 1961 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Ina Clark Harris and the late Roy Harris.

During his career, Joe was a master electrician for several companies.

In addition to his father, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Law and grandmother, Lottie Clark.

He is survived by his mother, Ina Harris of Rison; sons, Zacharia Harris of Guntersville, Alabama, Jessie Harris of North Carolina; daughters, Selena Harris of Salina, Kansas, Janice Lesha Harris of Guntersville, Alabama; step-son, Clifton Cummings of Benton; step-daughter, Tabetha Berry of Rison; sisters, Mary Kelley of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Carol Blackledge of Rison; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery near Rison.

Funeral arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.