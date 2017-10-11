Scottie Roberts, 85, of Rison was peacefully called home on October 6, 2017 to be with the Lord.

He was born on August 10, 1932 in Yorktown, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Walter Chavis “Mutt” Roberts and Marina Ollar.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Griffin. He attended Grady Schools and then attended college at Monticello.

He was a sergeant in the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to sing and had sung at several funerals and many local churches in the community. He worked at Hudson Pulp and Paper which later became Georgia Pacific over 40 years.

To cherish his memories, he leaves two sons, Danny Roberts of Pansy, Lloyd Roberts of Woodlawn and one daughter, Debbie (Steven) Byrd of Pansy. Other survivors include his grandsons, Jerry Roberts of Woodlawn, Marcus Roberts of Banks, Timothy Roberts of Dallas, Texas, Patrick Byrd of Dover, Arkansas, one granddaughter, Kristi Lee of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Great Grandchildren, Callie Lee, David Byrd, Allie Byrd, and Colton Byrd.

Funeral Services were held Monday, October 9, 2017 at Griffin Funeral Service in Star City with Bro. Elwin Ollar officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery near Star City.

Pall bearers will be Larry Baxter, Tommy Baxter, Gary Baxter, Jeff Baxter, Johnny Palanca, and Robert Knight.

Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service in Star City. Online obit www.griffinfuneralservice.net