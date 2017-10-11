Two Enter Pleas for Allbright Murder

Guenther, Brown Have Murder Charges Reduced to First Degree

RISON – Jonathan Guenther, 21, of the Randall community, and Joshua Brown, 18, of Rison, received reduced murder charges Tuesday in a plea agreement concerning the December 2015 death of Cherrish Faith Allbright in northern Cleveland County.

Guenther and Brown, along with Brad Hunter Smith, also of the Randall community, were all charged with capital murder, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse within days after Allbright’s body was found on Dec. 10, 2015, buried in a wooded area about a mile off Rodgers Road West near the Randall community.

Guenther and Smith were 20 years old when the murder occurred while Brown was 16. Brown was charged as an adult.

Allbright was 22 at the time of her death.

Smith, now 21, was convicted on all three counts and received the death penalty from a Cleveland County jury on July 28 following a week-long trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Rison.

Guenther and Brown both entered pleas Tuesday before Circuit Judge David Talley at the courthouse in Rison. Both of their murder charges where reduced from capital murder to first degree murder. The death penalty is only applicable to a capital murder charge. The maximum sentence for first degree murder, a Class Y felony, is 10 to 40 years to life in prison.

To read the full article, see the October 11, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.