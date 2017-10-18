CCSB Begins Superintendent Search

ASBA Director Gives Board Advice on Search During Special Meeting

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board decided Monday night to set a deadline of Nov. 1 “or until filled” to accept applications from candidates interested in replacing retiring Superintendent Johnnie Johnson when his contract expires June 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, the school board held its annual “reorganization” Monday night and Harrell Wilson was voted in as president with Tony White as vice president and Amber Offutt as secretary as the board.

Both pieces of business took place during the Cleveland County School Board’s regular monthly meeting at the administration building in Rison.

The decision to set a Nov. 1 deadline to accept applications for superintendent came after the school board held a special meeting last Wednesday night, Oct. 11, with Dr. Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Board Association.

Stan Sadler, a school board member who was at the meeting, saikd Prothro went over some things the board should consider as it begins its search for a new superintendent.

Prothro, according to Sadler, said the Cleveland County School District was in a good position to search for a new superintendent since it got an earlier enough start of seek out candidates before many superintendents renew their contracts in the spring.

To read the full article, see the October 18, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.