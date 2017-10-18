Cecil Smith

Cecil Earl Smith, 79, of Pine Bluff, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Smith was born June 26, 1938, in Fordyce, Arkansas, to the late Floyd and Clara Smith. He was reared and received his education in Fordyce and graduated from Fordyce High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the Arkansas National Guard (39th Infantry) for eleven years obtaining the rank of Sergeant.

He started his work career at Fordyce Lumber Company before becoming a brakeman/conductor with the Cotton Belt Railroad, where he would retire 40 years later in 2000.

Mr. Smith was a member of Masonic Lodge #160, a Shriner, and a member of Bethel #2 Missionary Baptist Church.

He was an avid gardener, fisherman, hunter, serving as a President of Word Deer Club for 19 years.

He was a proud follower of the Redbugs and the Razorbacks, having been a season ticket holder for many years.

Mr. Smith was also an avid traveler with the Crown Club. Through the years, he also attended several Cotton Bowls and SEC Basketball Conferences with his wife, Patsy.

He was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Patsy of 57 years; son, Joey Smith; daughter, Tamara (Ted) Harden; grandchildren, Ashley (Russell) Johnson, Kattie Smith, and Evan Smith; great-grandchild, Gatlin Johnson; three sisters, Betty (James) Hardman, Bonnie (Billy) Jones and Sandy (Billy) Rothwell; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services were Friday, October 13, 2017 at Bethel #2 Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Wade Petty and Tony Williams officiating. Burial followed at Ebenezer Cemetery.

