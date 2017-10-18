Delmar C. Fultz, 86, of Rison, passed on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Born on August 29, 1931, at Paris, Kentucky, he was a son to the late Arthur and Margaret Giddings Fultz.

Delmar attained the rank of corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving as a heavy equipment specialist. He was a proud patriot who loved his country.

Prior to his deployment, Delmar met Ms. Imogene Davis. The two were pen pals for many years, and upon his return from war, they married in 1953.

Delmar excelled in his career as a construction superintendent and was a leader in the Laborers’ International Union for more than 30 years.

Delmar was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. After retirement, Delmar served as mayor for the city he loved, Rison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Fannin, and his beloved wife of over 57 years, Imogene Davis.

Survivors include his brother, Ralph Fultz of Winchester, Ohio; a daughter, Deborah Jean Fultz of Tomball, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dale Cameron Fultz and wife, Debbie Fultz, of Willis, Texas, and Jimmy Delmar Fultz and wife, Belinda Fultz, of Tomball, Texas; three grandchildren, Krystle Fultz, Averyanna Fultz and Wheeler Fultz; and great-grandchildren Layla, Savanna and Kaylani.

Services were held Tuesday, October 17, 2017, with burial to follow at Prosperity Cemetery at Herbine.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Delmar’s name to the VFW or www.dav.org

The family would like to thank Jerry and Rhonda Thompson and Rhonda Fletcher of Rison for their help and support during these difficult times.

Funeral arrangements were by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

To sign an online register go to www.buiefuneralhome.com.