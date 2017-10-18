Injuries Force Woodlawn To Halt Football Season

WOODLAWN – After meeting with administration, Woodlawn Football Coach Neil Barbaree announced Tuesday morning that injuries are forcing the Bears to cancel the last three games of their season.

Barbaree said he learned after Friday night’s game against Hampton that the starting quarterback and a starting linemen could both miss the next two to three weeks due to concussion protocol, which is essentially the rest of the season.

With limited depth and a handful of freshmen reserves available, Barbaree said he was concerned with the safety of his remaining players.

“The safety issue is a concern with me,” he said. “About the only thing we had left were freshmen, and I didn’t feel comfortable putting them out there in a situation where they could get hurt (competing against upper classmen).”

Woodlawn was struggling with having enough players to field a team at the beginning of the season when Barbaree made the decision to allow his freshman off the junior high team to move up to the varsity team.

He said the junior high team had 20 players on the roster, but more than half of those were 7th graders. Barbaree said those 7th graders were not physically big enough to match up with 8th and 9th graders, so he decided to play a 7th/8th grade practice schedule for the junior high this season and allow the freshmen to move up.

