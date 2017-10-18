Joyce Harrison

Joyce Juanita Harrison, 67 of Jersey, AR died Wednesday at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

She was born December 26, 1949 in Boydell, AR to the late Henry and Juanita Leverta Martin Hartless. She was a Baptist and attended Mt. Zion Church. She was a retired customer service representative for UPS.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Roger Lee Harrison and a brother, Henry Harold Hartless.

Survivors include two sons, Roger L. (Julie) Harrison, II of Woodlawn and Richard Dean Manis, Jr. of IN; two daughters, Kelly (Brian) Kelley of Rison and Kandy (Chris) Watkins of Moro Bay; two sisters, Debbie Collins of Bearden and Shirley White of Moro Bay; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday , October 14, 2017 at Griffin Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Collins officiating. Burial was at Rowell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service in Star City. Online guestbook at www.grififnfuneralservice.net