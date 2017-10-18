Nancy Morgan

Nancy Lynn Morgan, 71, of Kingsland, departed this life on October 11, 2017 at Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce.

She was born August 11, 1946 in Fordyce, the daughter of the late Huey and Reba Irene Key Morgan.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Gary Dale Morgan, all of Kingsland.

Survivors are her nieces, Lesley Morgan Grice (Jamey) and Amy Morgan Matthews (Mark) of Kingsland; three great nieces, Kaitlyn Grice, Hannah Grice and Brooklyn Matthews; and one great nephew, Braden Matthews, all of Kingsland; her sister-in-law, Renea Towery Morgan of Kingsland; her uncle, Doyle Morgan of Fordyce; her aunt, Wanda Fae Mitchell of Kingsland; one brother, Johnny Bob Miller of Pine Bluff; and her two beloved pets, Bubbles and Sweetie Pie.

A private graveside service was held at Smith-Morgan Cemetery in Kingsland with Shane Matthews officiating.

Arrangements by Welch Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.