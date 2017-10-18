New Edinburg To Dedicate Veterans Park on Saturday

NEW EDINBURG – The New Edinburg Veterans Park will be formally dedicated in a special ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the New Edinburg Community Center.

The park features three new flag poles on a concrete pad which will display the United States flag, the Arkansas state flag and a POW/MIA flag. It also includes a designated area to display bricks purchased by veterans and family members to honor those who have served in the military.

The bricks are engraved with the veteran’s rank/name, unit/designation, branch of military service and date of service.

The guest speaker for the event will be Dist. 27 State Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado, who is an Army combat veteran. Soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard, Echo Company, 39th BSB at Warren will raise the flags for the dedication of the park.

Dr. Vincent Henderson of New Edinburg, a Desert Storm veteran, will lead the invocation while Tully McCoy will lead the National Anthem. T.J. Files, music director of Immanuel Baptist Church at Warren, will close the ceremony with a playing of taps.

The Stitch’n Sisters Needle Art Club of Rison has teamed up with the Never Forgotten Quilt of Valor Club of Pine Bluff to present six quilts to local veterans following the dedication of the park.

The New Edinburg Veterans Park is a project of the Re-New-ing Edinburg Community Development group’s Veterans Committee, which consists of Don Hart, Vincent Henderson, Roger McClellan, Don Triplett, Diana Watts and Floyd Brown as an advisory member.

