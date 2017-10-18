Rodgers Named Officer of the Year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge awarded the Cleveland County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Cleveland County Sheriff Jack Rodgers earlier this month.

Rutledge announced the recognition at the annual awards and recognition luncheon at the 2017 Arkansas Law Enforcement Summit at Camp Robinson held Oct. 3.

“Arkansas is blessed to have some of the best in the nation serving as law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Today we recognize these men and women for their tremendous service to their communities and dedication to going the extra mile to keep their neighbors safe from harm. Congratulations and thank you to all of [the] honorees.”

In addition to the statewide and regional Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards, Rutledge recognized one law enforcement officer from each county as an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. These awards recognize college or university, municipal, county, federal or State law enforcement officers who go above and beyond. Nominations were accepted from police chiefs, county sheriffs, county judges, mayors, prosecutors and other State law enforcement leaders from across Arkansas.

Rodgers was nominated by Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears who spoke highly of the sheriff: “He’s dedicated his life to the job,” noting Rodgers’ 40 years in law enforcement, working his way up to the role of sheriff.

“He deserved the recognition for all of the work he’s done,” Spears said.

Rodgers expresses his gratitude to Spears, Rutledge and the selection committee for the honor he considers a privilege.

“It’s a very prestigious award for any award for any officer,” he said. “I am honored to represent Cleveland County.”

To read the full article, see the October 18, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.