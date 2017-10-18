Woodlawn Reviews Test Results at Report to Public

WOODLAWN – Analyzing test scores was one of the main themes of the Woodlawn School District’s annual “Report to the Public” held last Thursday before the monthly school board meeting at the administration building.

State law requires each public school district to present a “Report to the Public” once a year reviewing the previous school year. Woodlawn’s report included a district-wide presentation by Superintendent Dudley Hume as well as individual school presentations by High School Principal Jeff Wylie and Elementary Principal Genell Davis. High School Counselor Karen Talent made a presentation on the district’s ACT college entrance test scores.

ASPIRE Test Scores

Wylie presented several charts detailing the results of the ACT Aspire tests given last school year. He noted that last year was the first time for all “sub-groups” like special education and special-needs students to be included in the overall results.

Overall, Woodlawn’s average score for all the tests given ranked second among all the school districts in Southeast Arkansas. That average was based on the results for the tests given to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th grades. Woodlawn’s overall grade point average (GPA) was higher than most of the larger districts in the region like Monticello, Sheridan and White Hall.

Overall, Wylie reported that the averages for Woodlawn’s seventh through 10th grade test scores were at or above the state average on 12 of the 20 tested areas, and at or above the national averages on 13 of the 20 tests.

