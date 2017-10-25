‘Christmas in the Village’ Planned for Dec. 2

RISON – Friends of the Pioneer Village, Rison Shine Downtown Development and the Cleveland County Community Theater are joining forces to present a totally revamped “Christmas in the Village” on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Pioneer Village in Rison.

This year’s event will include a 5K race and 1-mile “Fun Run/Walk,” “Breakfast with Santa,” a gingerbread house competition, the Christmas in the Village Pageant, a Beans & Greens Supper, the Cleveland County Christmas Parade and a live nativity featuring musical guests.

In addition, there will be an all-day Christmas in the Village Market that will include vendors set up inside the exhibit halls at the Pioneer Village selling various items.

Sharon Gray, president of Friends of Pioneer Village, said the historic structures at the Village will be open throughout the day as well. She said there will be a gingerbread house contest for both youth and adults that will be held inside McMurtrey House during the festival.

Admission to the Christmas in the Village is free. Proceeds from the event will help Friends of Pioneer Village continue their efforts to restore and maintain the historic structures and grounds at the Pioneer Village.

An overview of each event scheduled for this year’s Christmas in the Village is available here.