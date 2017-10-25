Elbert Stover

Elbert Lee Stover, 74, of Stoverville in the Rowell community, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

He was born October 8, 1943 in the Rowell community to the late Elbert and Marie Cash Stover.

He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Da Nang in 1968-1969. Before retiring, he worked for Cotton Belt railroad, which then became Union Pacific. He was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, where he served in the United Methodist Men, taught Sunday School since 1983 and was the Youth Leader for over 10 years.

Survivors include his wife, Deloris Hale Stover of Stoverville; son, Mike (Laura) Stover of Little Rock; daughter, Leigh Ann (Brad) Haynes of Gillett; brothers, Jimmy Stover, David Stover, Jerry Don Stover; sister, Margie Allred, all of Stoverville; and 3 grandchildren, Gracie Stover, Bradley Haynes, Josh Haynes.

Funeral Services were Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Bro. Garry Wiles, Bro. Boyd Savage and Bro. Donald Woolley officiating. Burial was in Rowell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimbo Stover, Brian Stover, Brian Hargis, Alec Stover, Brian Shaddock, Charlie Hale, David Hale and Randy Rauls.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 216, Rison, AR 71665.

Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home in Rison. Online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com