Forum Identifies Region’s Issues

Cleveland Co. Among Those SE Arkansas Counties Losing Population

STAR CITY – Declining population, inadequate infrastructure and jobs were some of the challenges identified for a 12-county region of Southeast Arkansas that includes Cleveland County during a civic forum held at Star City last Thursday.

The Stronger Economies Together (SET) Civic Forum was organized by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service and the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District (SEAEDD).

Stacey McCullough, the assistant director of community and economic development for the Extension Service who moderated the meeting, said last week’s civic forum is one of the first steps in formulating a long-range community and economic development master plan for the region.

The meeting included local elected officials, community/economic development officials, and local civic/business people from within the 12 counties that make up SEAEDD. Those counties include Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln, Bradley, Drew, Chicot and Ashley counties.

Britt Talent and Les Walz, both members of the steering committee for the Kickstart Cleveland County Community Development Initiative, attended the forum.

Strong Economies Together (SET) is a program that enables communities and counties in rural America to work together in developing and implementing an economic development blueprint for a multi-county region. McCullough said the plan looks to strategically build on the current and emerging economic strengths of the region and looks for ways that cities and counties in the region can work together on projects.

