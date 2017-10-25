‘Haunted House,’ ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ Set for Halloween

RISON – The Rison Lions Club and Rison Shine Downtown Development will be hosting their respective Halloween-related activities within the next week.

The Rison Lions Club will hold its Sixth Annual Haunted House from 7 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 28, at the old Cleveland County Nursing Home on Magnolia Street in Rison. Meanwhile, Rison Shine will host its Fifth Annual Trunk-or-Treat at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, along Main Street in downtown Rison

The Rison Lions Club’s Haunted House has built a reputation as being one of the largest haunted houses of its type in Southeast Arkansas.

Connie Keese, haunted house organizer for the Lions Club, said this year’s event is different than those held previously. “We have a group from Kingsland and a new group from Star City who are helping out this year,” she said. “They’re bringing some fresh ideas that haven’t been used before.”

One major difference for this year’s haunted house is that it is now a self-guided tour, Keese said. In the past, groups of six to eight people would follow a guide through the various wings of the old nursing home. Now, Keese said there are guides stationed along the way to direct visitors through the various wings of the complex.

Tickets to the Rison Lions Club Haunted House are $10 with a $15 “fast pass” available that will take a person to the front of the line.

