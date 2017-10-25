Jerry Courtney

Jerry Ellis “Buck” Courtney, 74, of Rison, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

Mr. Courtney was born January 23, 1943 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to the late Ellis and Bobbye Bruce Courtney.

He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. Before retiring, Mr. Courtney was employed in quality control with Central Moloney. He was a past member of IBEW and a current member of the VFW. In his spare time, Mr. Courtney loved hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Courtney of Woodlawn; two sons, Charles Reed of Pine Bluff, Bucky Knight of Stuttgart; two daughters, Christina Davis of Pine Bluff, Victoria Morgan of Pine Bluff; two brothers, Dwayne Courtney of Pine Bluff, Jimmy Courtney of Pine Bluff; sister, Barbara Shell of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Blake Davis, Blain Davis, Courtney Stout, Jessie James Knight and three great grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, October 20, 2017 at Rowell Cemetery in Rowell.

Honorary pallbearers were Tony Allred, Bill Reed, Brandon Hawkins, Cody Lunsford, Wheeler Cockrell and Chuck Stone.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

