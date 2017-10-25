Mark Allen Cash, 48, of Rison, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Cash was born February 6, 1969 in Fordyce, Arkansas, to the late James Dewey and Paulette King Cash. He was retired from Union Pacific Railroad.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cash was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Billie Cash, Bill and Bertie King and uncle, Roger Cash.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Cash of Rison; three sons, Gage Cash of Rison, Trevor (Kylie) Ragan of Rison, Tylon Ragan of Sheridan; one daughter, Ragan (Brandon) Cash of Rosebud; two grandchildren, Gabriel Cash, Tylar Ragan; aunts, Donna Cash, Lillie King, Joann (Robert) Rhodes, Peggy Cash, all of Rison and uncles, Larry (Dee) King, Carter (Cindy) King, Billy (Kathy) King, all of Rison.

Cremation arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216.