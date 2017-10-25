Michael Ray Crowell, 50 of Oklahoma City, passed away October 2, 2017.

He was born June 5, 1967 in Vicksburg, Mississippi the son of the late, Robert Charles Crowell and Betty Maudie Lemonds Crowell. Micheal was a welder and a Baptist.

His brother, Jim Ed Crowell preceded him in death.

Survivors are a sn Deven Michael Crowell of McAllister, Oklahoma, three daughters, Catherine Crowell of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, Jackie Wilkerson of Blanchard, Oklahoma and Amanda Robaski of Percell, Oklahoma, two brothers, Daniel Charles Crowell and Billy Scott Crowell both of Rison, Arkansas and two sisters, Bobbie Jean Erwin and Sheila Hopper both of Rison, Arkansas and five grandchildren.

Funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 29, 2017 graveside at Walnut Lake Cemetery followed by burial.

Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, Arkansas guestbook at www.griffinfh.com