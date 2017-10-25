New Edinburg Officially Dedicates Veterans Park at Community Center

NEW EDINBURG – More than 100 people endured a brief shower and warmer-than-usual temperatures to formally dedicate the New Edinburg Veterans Park this past Saturday afternoon at the New Edinburg Community Center.

The new display features three flag poles on a concrete base that will eventually be laid with 200 bricks featuring the names of those who have served in the armed forces.

Retired Brig. Gen. Roger McClellan of New Edinburg served as emcee of the event while the color guard from the Arkansas National Guard Echo Company 39th BSB officially raised the American, Arkansas and Prisoner of War flags for the first time in a formal ceremony.

Dist. 27 State Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado, a former Green Beret who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the bond that is formed among soldiers, and how those relationship extends beyond the battlefield. “We had some that didn’t get to come home, and we had some come home with scars both mentally and physically,” he said.

Garner told the crowd that one of the reasons he got into politics was because he saw firsthand how political decisions were impacting the military. He wanted to be part of that decision-making process.

Serving in his first legislative session earlier this year, Garner touted two pieces of legislation affecting veterans that were approved by the state: a law that provides tax breaks on the benefits retired members of the military receive, and another law regarding “stolen valor,” which is when someone poses as a member of military for personal gain.

