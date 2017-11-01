Doris Jacks

Doris Mae Jacks, 96, of Rison, died Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock.

Born March 30, 1921, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late William Andy and Maudie Ellen Rodgers Willis.

She was retired from Ben Pearson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jacks was preceded in death by her husband, Terrell Lewis Jacks; son, Perry Lynn Jacks; five sisters, Lois Young, JoAnn Goldman, Marie LeBlanc, Eugene Clowers and Barbara Willis; and three brothers, Arlee Willis, Cullen Willis and Bill Willis.

Survivors include her grandson, Gary Lynn (Ambra) Jacks of Conway; great-grandson, Paxton Jacks of Conway; and two sisters, Betty Willis and Pauline Phillips, both of Pine Bluff.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Friendship Cemetery near Rison with Bro. Danny Allen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mrs. Jacks’ honor to Olive Street Baptist Church in Pine Bluff or Central Baptist Church in Conway.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

