Hanna Karlovic

Helen “Hanna” Marian Karlovic, of Little Rock, died on Wednesday morning, October 25, 2017.

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 5th, 1929, she was a daughter to Nettie Johanna Peterson Karlovic and Martin John Karlovic.

Her father immigrated to the United States from what was then Austria and is now Croatia, at the age of 16. He became an American citizen later in life. Her mother’s parents were immigrants as well, originating from Norway and Denmark. The Martin Karlovic family moved from Denmark, Wisconsin to Pine Bluff, and eventually to a farm in the Woodlawn area.

Helen was a voracious reader and a good student. Immediately upon graduation from Woodlawn High School at the age of 17, she traveled to Memphis, and entered St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. She graduated three years later with a degree in nursing and went to work for the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Memphis. She loved her time in Memphis, made many lifelong friends, and enjoyed hosting family members for visits to the big city.

When her father became ill, Helen returned to Pine Bluff to assist with his care and accepted a nursing position with the VA Hospital in Little Rock. She worked primarily with neurology and neurosurgery patients.

She retired from the VA after 35 years, but promptly joined the staff of Dr. Sue Frigon in Pine Bluff. When she and her sister moved to Little Rock in 1995, Helen joined the staff of Tipton & Hurst. She worked on the sales floor at the Heights location and, just like in her nursing career, Helen was a diligent, conscientious and responsible worker. She was loved and valued by customers and staff alike.

Although Helen never had children, she claimed her six nieces and nephews as her own and enjoyed spoiling them at every opportunity. Likewise, she was devoted to her seven great-nieces and nephews and took pleasure in attending their sporting events and school-related activities.

Like her father, Hanna loved animals, especially boxer dogs. She was a talented artist and produced many beautiful oil paintings. She enjoyed travel, fine dining and good wine, and will be remembered for her love of culture and the arts.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Martin John (Buddy) Karlovic of Novato, California.

Survivors include her sister, Katherine Louise Karlovic Johnson of Little Rock; a sister-in-law, Sandra Dickey Karlovic of Novato, California; two nephews, Martin Stephen Karlovic and wife, Tami, of Rose Valley, Pennsylvania, and Jay Michael Johnson and wife, Elizabeth, of Little Rock; four nieces, Karla Ann Johnson of Little Rock, Stacy Lynn Johnson Hurst and husband, Howard, of Little Rock, Karen Rebecca Karlovic of San Francisco, California, and Katherine Anne Karlovic Ruimmerman and husband, Alex, of Truckee, California; and seven great-nieces and nephews, John Robert Karlovic and wife, Carrie, of San Jose, California, Matthew Stephen Karlovic of High Point, North Carolina, Kelsey Nicole Caeser of New York, New York, and Conley Karlovic Hurst, Windsor Roark Johnson, Johanna Cates Hurst, and Katherine Elizabeth Johnson, all of Little Rock.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ruebel Funeral Home and an online guest book is available for condolences at www.ruebelfuneralhome.com.