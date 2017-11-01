Kingsland Festival Set For Saturday

KINGSLAND – A parade, a 5K race and live entertainment are among the activities on tap for the first Kingsland Kickstart Festival to be held this Saturday, Nov. 4, around Kingsland City Hall near the corner of Birch and First Streets.

Sharon Crosby of Kickstart Kingsland, the community development group spearheading the event, said proceeds from the festival will support renovations to the old Kingsland Post Office that will eventually be converted into a visitor center featuring native son Johnny Cash.

The festivities begin with the Run for Cash 5K Race/Walk at 8 a.m. and will wrap up late Saturday afternoon with a drawing for $100 cash. Here’s an overview of what to expect:

Run for Cash 5K Run/Walk

The race itself will begin at 8 a.m. with registration opening before that. Crosby said the race will start and finish at the old Puterbaugh Store in the downtown area on First Street.

Crosby said race entries will be accepted through race time, though late entries can not be guaranteed that a t-shirt will be available. The entry fee for the 5K race is $30 while the entry fee for the 1-mile walk is $20.

Parade

The Kingsland Kickstart Parade will be held along First Street beginning 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route begins at the Hwy. 97 railroad crossing before proceeding west along First Street before turning north on School Street.

