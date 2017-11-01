Kingsland Mayor Contemplates Future

Crain, Now Retired, Considers Possibly Resigning Before Term Ends

RISON – Kingsland Mayor Charles Crain announced during last week’s Kingsland City Council meeting that he will not seek re-election and could possibly resign as mayor as early as January.

Crain announced his intentions during the city council’s regular monthly meeting held last Thursday evening, Oct. 26, at Kingsland City Hall.

In an interview Monday with the Herald, Crain said many people around town already knew he had no intentions of seek another term in office. However, he told the city council last week that he is considering the idea of possibly stepping aside at the end of this year. “If I did decide to resign, I told the council I would give them a letter (of resignation) in December,” Crain said.

The mayor’s current term does not expire until Dec. 31, 2018.

When asked about his reason for possibly resigning, Crain said he recently retired and is now spending more time away from Kingsland. “I’ve been away from the office for a fair amount of time,” he said. “I think they may need someone who can be around more.”

Should Crain decide to resign before his term is completed, the Kingsland City Council, according to state law, has two options: appoint someone to fill the unexpired term or hold a special election to find a replacement.

