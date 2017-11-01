Robert Summerville, Jr.

Robert Mac Summerville, Jr. was born July 30, 1945, in Little Rock, and died October 29, 2017 in Greenbrier surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Joel and Erma Lou Burford Rogers, and Robert Mac Summerville, Sr.; by his first wife, Gladys Dianne Smith Summerville; a brother Richard Rogers; and lifelong best friend Jupe Townsend.

Survivors include his second wife, Carollyn Marie Thompson Summerville; his sister, Beverly (Rogers) and Steve Crain; his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Janet Rogers; his children, Michael and Lisa (Babcock) Summerville, and Jennifer (Summerville) and Lynn Hallock; his grandchildren, Danial and Autumn Hallock, Ashleigh Hallock, Kristina Hallock, Erin (Shoemaker) and Evan Hosman, Lauren (Summerville) and Tanner Schill, Geof Shoemaker, Hattie Mathis, Andrew Summerville, Benjamin Mathis, and Afton Shoemaker; great-grandson Connor Hosman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Forestry at the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 1967. After graduating, he began his 44-year career with the Arkansas Forestry Commission serving in several capacities including Rural Firefighter, District Forester, and Rural Fire Administrator. He helped volunteer and rural fire departments procure the equipment needed to help protect small communities throughout Arkansas and helped organize volunteer fire departments throughout his career.

He was a member and High Priest of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. He served as a Bishop and as a member of the Stake High Council. Some of his favorite experiences were working with the youth of the church. He loved working with the Boy Scouts and going on canoe and camping trips. He always had a pocket full of candy for anyone that wanted some. The kids loved him. He visited and served many widows and people in need after natural disasters. He had a great love for the Lord and served Him best by serving others.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the woods near his boyhood home in Fordyce. If he wasn’t at home or church, you could find him in those woods enjoying the serenity of the forest. Family meant everything to Bob and his family loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 1The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2045 Dave Ward Drive in Conway. Graveside services, including the Last Call Bell, will follow at McNew Cemetery in Greenbrier.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial at www.arfallenfirefighters.org/index.php/show-your-support, or to P.O. Box 56470, Little Rock, AR 72215.

