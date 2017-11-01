Veterans Appreciation Meal To Be Held Saturday in Rison

RISON – The Second Annual Cleveland County Veterans Appreciation Dinner will be held at noon this Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison, organizer John Blanchard has announced.

Blanchard said all veterans, along with a guest, are invited to enjoy a free meal catered by Dorey’s Catfish and Chicken. In addition, plates are available to the public for $12 for adults and $10 for children. Blanchard said proceeds from the meal will help support future veteran programs in Cleveland County.

The guest speaker for this year’s dinner will be Col. Nate Todd, director of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

A native of Pine Bluff, Todd was appointed to his current position by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in February. He served in the U.S. Army for 33 years and the Army Reserves for four years.

Before becoming the Veteran Affairs director, Todd was the chief financial officer of the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System. He was previously the director of health financial policy for the U.S Army Surgeon General and as chief financial officer for Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the remarks by Todd, Blanchard said six “Quilts of Valor” will be presented during the program. Those receiving the quilts include John Brewster, Raymond Aud, Danny Jacks, Dennis Duran, Shannon Dixon, Steve Gray and James Brown.

