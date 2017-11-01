Woodlawn To Hold Facilities Hearing

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School District will hold a public hearing on its 2017-19 Facilities Master Plan at 7 p.m. this Monday, Nov. 6, in the administration building, Superintendent Dudley Hume has announced.

According to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, the Facilities Master Plan is a comprehensive six year facility improvement plan that school districts are required by law to complete and keep updated.

The plan includes enrollment projections, plans and time tables to correct school deficiencies, the status of improvements being made, how the district plans to deal with growth, custodial and maintenance programs, building systems replacement (life-cycle) and other critical information.

Each plan is required to list proposed projects, funding sources, a detailed description of the project scope, whether the project is proposed, in progress, completed, etc. The Master Plan also indicates the school district’s estimate of cost and when the project is proposed to begin and end.

The public hearing for the Facilities Master Plan will be the first item on the Woodlawn School Board’s regular monthly meeting agenda Monday night. The board usually meets the second Monday of each month, but it was moved to the first Monday this month due to the regular date, Nov. 13, falling on a school holiday.

Woodlawn has had an aggressive facilities program over the past 10 years, which has included construction of a new wing to the high school, a physical education building and a new library/multi-media center.

