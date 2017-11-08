County Extends Rison’s Contract for Solid Waste

RISON – An irritated Cleveland County Quorum Court abruptly approved a five-year extension for Waste Management to continue picking up trash in the City of Rison despite the president of the county’s contractor, Get Rid of It, Inc., making yet another pitch for the business.

That move came during a busy regular monthly meeting Monday night of the quorum.

In addition to the contract extension, County Judge Gary Spears announced during the meeting that the 2018 budget is coming along well, and that some improvement projects for the courthouse are set to begin soon.

Those pieces of business, however, were overshadowed by another lengthy discussion regarding the solid waste contract for the City of Rison.

Glenn Thweatt, president of El Dorado-based Get Rid of It, Inc., once again addressed the quorum court about allowing his company to take on the solid waste contract for the city.

Thweatt has become a regular fixture at the quorum court meetings this year after a dispute between his company and the county came to a head over a dispute involving the number of households that Get Rid of It was actually servicing in the county.

