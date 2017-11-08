Homer Garlington, 95, of Fordyce, died Friday, November 3, 2017.

He was born September 6, 1922 in Cleveland County to the late Soloman and Mattie Wright Garlington.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Alice Manning Garlington of Fordyce; two sons, Ronnie Garlington and wife Kay of Fordyce and Larry Garlington and wife Donna of Arkadelphia; one daughter Angela Smith and husband Darrin of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren: Jenny Smead, Lindsey Fleming, Leigha Workman, Abby Sims, Amy Neathery, Brady Smith, and Madison Smith, and six great grandchildren: Ross Smead, Case Smead, Kyzer Workman, Carter Sims, Claire Sims, and Caroline Sims.

Funeral services were Monday, November 7, 2017 at the church with Rev. Darrin Smith and Rev. Lance Hollis officiating. Burial at Wright Cemetery.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.