Joyce McClain

Joyce Louise McClain, 86, of Warren, died Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Bradley County Medical Center in Warren.

Born March 11, 1931, in Drew County, she was a daughter of the late Hall Kulbeth and Ruby Brewster Kulbeth.

Joyce was a homemaker and a Missionary Baptist.

Also preceding her in death was a brother, Pete Kulbeth, and sister, Martha Jean Price.

Survivors are her husband, James C. McClain, whom she married August 19, 1949; two daughters, Judy Namenek of Wilmar, and Michelle Taulbee of Warren; one brother, Bo Kulbeth of Monticello; three sisters, Ruth Kulbeth Hunter of Wilmar, and Betty Grafton of Monticello, and Mary Davis of Crossett; three grandchildren, Robin Bond, Hannah Taulbee, and Heidi Taulbee.

Funeral service was Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Frazer’s Chapel in Warren with Denny McClain officiating. Linda Barrett was organist. Burial was in Union Cemetery at Rye Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren.

Active pallbearers were Jack Patterson, Wade McClain, Scott White, Kurt Grafton, Kevin Zornek, Jeff Kulbeth, Alan Savage and Jimmy Harris.

Honorary pallbearers were Larry Wolfe, Harper White, and Keith Ashcraft.

