Quilts of Valor Presented At Veterans Appreciation Dinner

RISON – Seven local veterans were presented with “Quilts of Valor” during the Cleveland County Veterans Appreciation Dinner held Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Rison.

The quilts were presented to (back row, left to right) Shannon Dixon, Steve Gray, Danny Jacks, Raymond Aud; (front row) James Brow, John Brewster and Dennis Duran (inset). The quilts were provided the Never Forgotten Chapter of the Quilts of Valor program, and made by hand through the Cleveland County Stitchin’ Sisters Quilt Club.

Quilts of Valor is a national program that provides handmade quilts to service members and veterans “touched by war,” according to program founder Catherine Roberts. Quilts of Valor were also presented at New Edinburg recently.

John Blanchard, organizer of the Veterans Appreciation Dinner, said more than 300 people were on hand to enjoy a meal of catfish and chicken provided by Dorey’s Catfish. Veterans and a guest got to eat free.

(Photos by Karen Fox, Olivia Valentine)