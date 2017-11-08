Leslie Ray Barnes, 75 of Woodlawn, passed away, Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Born December 19, 1941, in the Randall community, he was the son of the late Fred Jonas Barnes and Ola Mae Ratliff Barnes.

A graduate of Woodlawn High School, Mr. Barnes was a member of Summit Baptist Church and a Mason.

He retired in 2010 from Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel after 32 years of service.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ingram Barnes; children, Tonya Hall (Jimmy), Kevin Barnes, Bobby Vanlandingham (Susan) and Cindy Koonce (Marc); grandchildren, Ashley, Dustin, Trae, Katy, Kolten, McCallie, and Geni; four great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

Funeral services were October 28th, 10:00 a.m. at Fuller Hale South Funeral Chapel in Pine Bluff with Bro. Tom Hart and Bro. Todd Anderson officiating.

Burial was in Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Randall.