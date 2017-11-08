Ronnie Johnson, 76, of Warren, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.

Born July 16, 1941, in Warren, he was a son of the late Raymond Johnson and Loreene Reep Johnson.

Ronnie was a retired millwright, had served in the National Guard and was a Baptist.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Tim Johnson, and a sister, Sandra Thompson.

Survivors are his wife, Sissy Woodard Johnson; two sons, Chad Johnson and Ron Johnson both of Warren; one brother, Johnny Johnson of Warren; and one grandchild.

Funeral service was Saturday, November 4, 2014, at Frazer’s Chapel in Warren with Rev. Wayman Mann officiating. Linda Barrett was organist. Burial was in Union Cemetery at Rye, by Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren.

Active pallbearers were Chad Johnson, Ron Johnson, Kip Reep, Kay Reep, Gary Reep, Garryck Reep, and Lee Johnson.

To sign an online register go to www.frazerfuneralhome.com