Vickey Harper

Vickey Ann Harper, 67, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Born September 12, 1950, in DeWitt, she was a daughter to the late Edward and Margaret Felts Johnson.

She attended New Life Church in Sheridan.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Harper; and two brothers, Steven Johnson and Anthony Johnson.

Survivors include her two sons, Bobby (Cindy) Prather of Corona, California, and Robert P. Harper of Greenwood, Indiana; three daughters, Zenobia (Brian) Rose of Sun City, California, Parthenia Prather of Randolph, Kansas, and Krystal (Josh) Morgan of Star City; one brother, Larry Johnson of Pine Bluff; five sisters, Kathy Jackson of Gillett, Lana (Steve) Martin of DeWitt, Brenda (Tom) Sullinger of McKinney Texas, Brenda (Don) Hawkins of Sheridan, and Sherry Cummings of Rison; 14 grandchildren, Mandy, Dylan, Brianna, Jordan, Regan, Xaryah, Gavin William, Gavin Michael, Xaivier, Olivia, Olissa, Logan, Brooklyn, Zoey; and two great -grandchildren, Raza and Zara.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home in Rison.