Woodlawn Approves $500 Payments For Employees

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School Board voted to give all employees a one-time payment of $500, and also approved the district’s Facilities Master Plan during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

The school board meeting was held a week earlier this month due to the fact that its regular meeting date – the second Monday of the month – falls on a school holiday.

According to Woodlawn Superintendent Dudley Hume, the school board unanimously approved a motion made by board member David Stover to give all employees – both classified and certified staff – a one-time, non-recurring payment of $500. The motion was unanimously approved by all five board members.

The one-time payment comes after the board voted in May to give all certified staff (teachers) a $1,000 pay raise this school year. Those raises came in light the state’s new minimum teacher salaries that went into effect this school year.

Hume also used Monday’s meeting to hold a public hearing for the district’s Facilities Master Plan. The plan is a comprehensive, six-year facility improvement plan that school districts are required, by state law, to complete and keep updated.

The plan includes enrollment projections, plans and time tables to correct school deficiencies, the status of improvements being made, how the district plans to deal with growth, custodial and maintenance programs, building systems replacement (life-cycle) and other critical information.

To read the full article, see the November 8, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.