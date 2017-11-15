‘Cats Take Care of Business, Thump Rattlers 41-0

Rison Defense Yields 2 First Downs; Gets First Shutout in Last 17 Playoff Contests

By Stan Sadler

RISON – A couple of fourth down jabs on their first pair of offensive possessions left the Magazine Rattlers with a yard or less of moving the chains each time at George Walker Field of Champions last Friday night. The latter, after a long kick return, stranded Magazine just inside the Rison 26 with about 3 and a half minutes left in the opening quarter. After that the Rattlers barely nudged across the midfield stripe just one more time, and already down two scores, it made their unenviable task insurmountable.

So, with a 5-touchdown first half to their credit, and limiting Magazine to 39 yards and two first downs, the Rison Wildcats took care of business in their opening round Class 2A state playoff game by uncoiling the Rattlers, 41-0. Rison, 10-1, will now visit Danville (see related story elsewhere) for a second round clash Friday night, while Magazine closed its season at 5-6.

“I was very proud of the defense,” head coach Clay Totty said. “RoShawn (Martin) and Jared (Wilson) made big plays on those first two fourth down attempts by them (Magazine), and then we settled in from there.” Rison, which had not seen action in a few weeks, got the Wildcats’ first playoff shutout since a first round game in 2010, a stretch of 17 post-season games since then.

Offensively, the Wildcats entered the playoffs with only 213 passing yards during the regular season, but went for 130 yards through the air against the Rattlers.

“I hope that will give us a little boost in confidence that we can pass,” Totty remarked. “And maybe, too, it will let any of our opponents down the line know that they will have to consider the pass, not just our run. It worked well for us.”

One Wildcat, Spencer Trail, caught a touchdown pass and had a TD run against Magazine, and he almost completed the trifecta when he just missed connection with Wilson on a pass that the tight end caught just out of the end zone. However, having already thrown for TDs in 2017, Trail joined a small group of other Wildcats from the past who have run, caught and thrown for a touchdown during a season.

“He (Trail) has become versatile for us by being able to move around to multiple positions on offense,” Totty said. “Jaylon (Henry) did a good job throwing for us, and he adds a threat since he is able to run, too.”

To read the full article, see the November 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.