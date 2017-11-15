CCSB Reviews Superintendent Applicants

Board To Hold Another Meeting To Narrow Field of 21 Candidates

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board formally began its search for a new superintendent Tuesday night when the board reviewed the resumes of 21 candidates who had applied to take over for retiring superintendent Johnnie Johnson.

The deadline for applications was Nov. 1, but Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Cleveland County School Board was the first time the body had a chance to sit down together to formally review the pool of candidates.

Rickey Spencer of Kingsland was the only board member that was not present for the meeting.

Johnson submitted a letter of retirement to the school board during the August board meeting. His retirement will become effective at the end of his current contract, which will be June 30, 2018.

Board member Stan Sadler said they met in executive session for more than an hour to discuss the applicants. He said the pool consisted of three candidates from out of state: one who had been working at school in Alaska but had an Oklahoma mailing address, one from Illinois and another from Missouri.

While Sadler said the board did identify what he called six “applicants of interest,” he added none of the 21 candidates have been eliminated from consideration.

