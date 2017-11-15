Congressman Westerman Talks Issue in Visit to Rison

RISON – Fourth District Congressman Bruce Westerman turned a visit to the new Wilson Bros. Saw Mill at Rison last Friday into an impromptu town hall by fielding questions from nearly two dozen people who were on hand to tour the new facility on Hwy. 79 just south of town.

Westerman touched on a variety of topics, including tax reform, the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) and forestry issues.

Before the tour began, Frank Wilson with the Wilson Bros. Mill gave those attending the tour an opportunity to ask the congressman any questions. The group included local elected officials like Dist. 10 State Rep. Mike Holcomb, Sheriff Jack Rodgers, County Clerk Jimmy Cummings and Rison Mayor Vernon Dollar.

The first question posed to Westerman was “when are we going to get our tax cut?” Westerman’s visit to Rison came just a day after the Senate released its tax reform package.

Westerman noted that the differences between the House and Senate versions will have to be reconciled, but he seemed confident that something will be passed before the end of the year. “There’s a chance I will be eating Christmas turkey in D.C. this year,” he said.

There are some significant differences between the two versions: the Senate bill does not allow state and local taxes to be deducted from federal income taxes, yet it does keep some other deductions that would be eliminated in the House bill; the Senate bill has a greater threshold for mortgage deductions than the House plan; the House bill has four tax brackets while the Senate has seven; and the Senate bill doubles the estate tax deduction while the House bill repeals the tax itself. Both bills, however, would cut corporate taxes.

To read the full article, see the November 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.