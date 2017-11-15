Danville Front Wall to Test ‘Cats

By Stan Sadler

RISON – As is the case so many times, football games are won or lost in the trenches. And which team can take control of the line of scrimmage may very well be what determines the outcome Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs, when the Rison Wildcats visit the Danville Little Johns. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

Both teams are 10-1, Rison the runnerup from the 8-2A Conference, Danville, the champion from the 4-2A Conference. It will be the third meeting between the two schools, Rison having defeated Danville twice before in the playoffs, 28-18, in 1994, and 25-6, in 2000. Both of those games were at Rison.

Friday night’s survivor between the Wildcats and Little Johns will move on to the quarterfinal round to host either Foreman or Bearden the day after Thanksgiving.

Both towns have plenty of football tradition, with 11 state championships between the two teams and well over 50 conference titles.

As for this particular matchup with Danville, it didn’t take hardly a second for Rison head coach Clay Totty to say what concerns him the most about the Little Johns.

“Their offensive and defensive lines are good,” Totty said, commenting about Danville. “I feel like that’s the strength of their team. They are big and they are a concern, that’s for sure. Their front 7 on defense is good. They are very well coached and will play sound defense. They will cover everything. Their size up front kind of reminds me of Hector the past three years.”

To read the full article, see the November 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.