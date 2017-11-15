Dollar Looking To Revamp Rison Zoning Comm.

RISON – Mayor Vernon Dollar told the Rison City Council during its regular monthly meeting last week that he is looking to totally revamp the Rison Zoning and Planning Commission.

Dollar’s call for the commission’s reorganization comes after the five-member board has failed to have a meeting since early summer.

As recently as last year, the commission was meeting on a regular basis, usually right before the monthly city council meeting. However, with no major issues before it, those meetings became less frequent, and finally got to the point where it was no longer meeting at all.

Rison City Recorder/Treasure Rhonda Thompson said Dollar told the council during its meeting last Monday night, Nov. 6, that he is working with commission member Roy Phillips to re-establish the commission. Phillips, a retired city employee, said he has agreed to serve as chairman of the revamped body.

The Rison Zoning and Planning Commission is responsible for addressing all issues related to the city’s zoning and planning ordinance. The group is often contacted by people who are considering building a new structure or placing a mobile home on their property within the city limits. It is the commission’s responsibility to make sure the project complies with the city’s zoning ordinance.

While the commission was meeting a monthly basis before the Rison City Council meetings, the city ordinance establishing the commission states that it must meet at least once each quarter. Phillips said that will be the schedule that the new group will follow unless some pressing issue comes up that will require the commission’s input.

While the commission is supposed to have five members, it has been operating without a full compliment of members for much of the year.

