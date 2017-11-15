Letters To Santa Due Dec. 4

NORTH POLE – In just a few weeks, The Cleveland County Herald will publish its annual “Letters To Santa” issue on Wednesday, Dec. 13! That means the time is now to get in the Christmas spirit and get your letter in!

Hurry, the deadline for having your Santa Claus letter published in the Cleveland County Herald is Monday, Dec. 4! Late letters are not guaranteed to be published.

All letters, including those from schools and daycare centers, need to be turned in by Monday, Dec. 4. We request that ALL schools and daycare centers to have each teacher/staff member type and email your letters to us.

Letters can be addressed to: Santa Claus, c/o Cleveland County Herald, P.O. Box 657, Rison, AR 71665. Letters can be emailed to santa@clevelandcountyherald.com.

New this year! You can drop your letter off at the Pioneer Village Post Office Saturday, Dec. 2 during the Christmas in the Village festival.